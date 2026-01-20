Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $37.9830, with a volume of 1370306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

