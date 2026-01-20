Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 375698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Option Care Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. This trade represents a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7,621.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

Featured Articles

