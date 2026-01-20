Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 714,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 319% from the previous session’s volume of 170,626 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $11.54.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Pareto Securities lowered Hexagon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hexagon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexagon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.
The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.
