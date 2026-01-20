BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Trading Up 8.7% – What’s Next?

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.24. 246,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 753,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BETA Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BETA Technologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BETA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

BETA Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($9.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BETA Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BETA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

BETA Technologies Company Profile

BETA Technologies is a United States–based developer of electric aircraft and supporting infrastructure focused on enabling low?emission, short?haul air mobility. The company designs and tests electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft concepts intended for both cargo and passenger missions, emphasizing battery?electric propulsion, range optimization, and efficiency for regional transport. BETA positions its technology as a solution for time?sensitive logistics, emergency medical transport and other use cases where point?to?point regional movement can replace longer ground or traditional air routes.

In addition to airframe and propulsion development, BETA works on ground systems and charging solutions to support aircraft operations, aiming to provide a more integrated approach to electric aviation.

