C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.06 and last traded at $177.0530, with a volume of 486901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,138.88. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,390 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $386,964.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,158 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,631.78. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 97,540 shares of company stock valued at $14,721,951 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $118,976,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $1,335,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 17,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

