GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) were down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $81.11. Approximately 6,179,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 9,234,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.26.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 9.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.45.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth $294,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at $366,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.