Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.5250, with a volume of 247363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $15.00 target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $784.51 million during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 185.60% and a net margin of 0.20%.Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Ted C. Nark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $586,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 291,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,859.88. This trade represents a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nikita Shah sold 131,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,571,723.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,123.76. This trade represents a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,724. Company insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

