Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.5050, with a volume of 818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

RANJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Randstad presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Randstad had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Randstad Holding NV will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJY) is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company’s service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

