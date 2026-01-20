Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.65 and last traded at $54.65, with a volume of 337384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roche from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Roche by 0.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 4.9% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Roche by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann?La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

