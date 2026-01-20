Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.4990, with a volume of 99773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

AVAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 69.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

