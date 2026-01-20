Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Director Bernd Seizinger Acquires 100,000 Shares

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) Director Bernd Seizinger purchased 100,000 shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 466,991 shares in the company, valued at $485,670.64. This represents a 27.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.97. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oncolytics Biotech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 17.8% in the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 223,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oncolytic viral therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead investigational agent, pelareorep (Reolysin), is a proprietary formulation of reovirus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response. Oncolytics leverages the natural biology of the virus to enhance the activity of standard?of?care treatments and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pelareorep has progressed into multiple advanced clinical trials, with combination studies conducted in metastatic breast cancer, non?small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.