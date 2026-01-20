Keith Taylor Sells 2,051 Shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Taylor sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.17, for a total transaction of $1,649,352.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,208,375.41. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equinix Stock Down 2.2%

Equinix stock traded down $17.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $784.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,161. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $765.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $782.56. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $953.41.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Equinix by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $959.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.