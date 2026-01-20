Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) were down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.35 and last traded at $32.0310. Approximately 987,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,544,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -404.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,360. This trade represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,342,071 shares of company stock valued at $86,750,763. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Samsara by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

