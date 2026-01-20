Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Down 9% – Should You Sell?

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Hypermarcas Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Get Hypermarcas alerts:

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $408.83 million during the quarter.

About Hypermarcas

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hypermarcas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypermarcas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.