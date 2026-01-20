Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Up 12.8% – Still a Buy?

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.00 and last traded at C$6.78. Approximately 216,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 209,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.01.

Titan Mining Stock Up 9.0%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -296.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.08 million, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of -1.27.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Mining had a positive return on equity of 255.83% and a negative net margin of 24.24%.The business had revenue of C$23.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 EPS for the current year.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corp is a Canadian natural resources company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in the Empire State Mine in Northern New York State, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.