Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Up 15.7% – What’s Next?

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.40 and last traded at GBX 145.96. Approximately 22,638,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 979% from the average daily volume of 2,098,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.20.

Funding Circle Trading Up 14.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Funding Circle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.