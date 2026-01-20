Global Education Communities (TSE:GEC) PT Set at C$1.11 by Fundamental Research

Global Education Communities (TSE:GEC – Get Free Report) received a C$1.11 price objective from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s previous close.

Global Education Communities Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of TSE GEC traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.37. 77,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,131. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Global Education Communities has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36.

About Global Education Communities

Global Education Communities is a Canada-based company focused on acquiring, developing and managing purpose-built student housing assets across key markets in Europe. The company seeks high-quality properties positioned near major universities, offering accommodation solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of domestic and international students.

The company’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting off-market and on-market transactions, undertaking selective development and renovation projects, and overseeing day-to-day property management.

