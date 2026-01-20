Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $18.90. Critical Metals shares last traded at $17.0820, with a volume of 13,217,204 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRML. Wall Street Zen cut Critical Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Critical Metals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Critical Metals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Critical Metals by 1,263.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

