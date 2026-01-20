Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Raymond James Financial Analysts

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) received a C$34.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BDT

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BDT traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.66. 79,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,863. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.18. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$31.76.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$951.43 million during the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wayne Richard Gingrich bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,786.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$353,640. This trade represents a 8.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,300 shares of company stock worth $210,360. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.