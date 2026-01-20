Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE: PFSI) recently:
- 1/18/2026 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/15/2026 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $146.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2026 – PennyMac Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/6/2026 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – PennyMac Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 1/5/2026 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2025 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/19/2025 – PennyMac Financial Services is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – PennyMac Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.
- 12/18/2025 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $138.00 to $143.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 27,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $3,653,275.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,547 shares in the company, valued at $203,507.85. The trade was a 94.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $1,451,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,604 shares in the company, valued at $14,606,694.76. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 218,129 shares of company stock worth $28,409,467 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.
