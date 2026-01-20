Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE: PFSI) recently:

1/18/2026 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2026 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $146.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – PennyMac Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2026 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – PennyMac Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

1/5/2026 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2025 – PennyMac Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2025 – PennyMac Financial Services is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2025 – PennyMac Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2025 – PennyMac Financial Services is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2025 – PennyMac Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $138.00 to $143.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 27,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $3,653,275.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,547 shares in the company, valued at $203,507.85. The trade was a 94.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $1,451,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,604 shares in the company, valued at $14,606,694.76. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 218,129 shares of company stock worth $28,409,467 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get PennyMac Financial Services Inc alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (NYSE: PFSI) is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.