CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.52. CyberAgent shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 1 shares.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.62%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo-based digital services company founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita. The firm operates across three primary segments—digital advertising, gaming and media—serving clients and consumers mainly in Japan and select markets in Asia. Its headquarters in Shibuya, Tokyo, houses its leadership team led by Fujita in his roles as founder and chief executive officer.

In the digital advertising arena, CyberAgent provides performance marketing, programmatic display advertising, social media promotion and strategic consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.