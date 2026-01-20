Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 33941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

Saab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Saab this week:

Get Saab alerts:

Saab Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98.

Saab Company Profile

Saab ( OTCMKTS:SAABY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB is a Sweden-based aerospace and defense company that develops, manufactures and supplies products, services and solutions for military and civil security markets. Founded in 1937 as an aircraft manufacturer, the company has diversified into areas including combat aircraft, airborne surveillance, radar and sensor systems, missiles and weapons, naval vessels and underwater systems, as well as command-and-control, training and simulation and cybersecurity solutions.

In aeronautics, Saab is best known for its Gripen family of multi-role fighter aircraft and for airborne surveillance solutions that integrate radars and sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.