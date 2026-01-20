Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $110,834,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 744,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,694,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 732,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,699 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Zacks Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Five Below from $179.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.15.

In related news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $4,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,547,965. This represents a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $400,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,224.42. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 50,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,308 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.69 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $205.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.79.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

