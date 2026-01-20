Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 11,555 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,742,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,151,000 after buying an additional 502,122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,684 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,424,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,082,000 after purchasing an additional 380,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,292,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2548 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

