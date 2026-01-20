Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,590 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $159,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,813,000 after acquiring an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,578,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,903,000 after buying an additional 176,613 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,264,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,109,000 after buying an additional 344,189 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,712,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,700,000 after buying an additional 82,312 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.50 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $103.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $111.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $321.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 114.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

