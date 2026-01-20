Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) vs. Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) and Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Cathay Pacific Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Saker Aviation Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saker Aviation Services N/A -4.66% -4.33% Cathay Pacific Airways N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Saker Aviation Services has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay Pacific Airways has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Saker Aviation Services and Cathay Pacific Airways”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.75 $1.25 million ($0.42) -16.31 Cathay Pacific Airways $13.38 billion 0.77 $1.23 billion N/A N/A

Cathay Pacific Airways has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Saker Aviation Services and Cathay Pacific Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cathay Pacific Airways 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Cathay Pacific Airways beats Saker Aviation Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saker Aviation Services

(Get Free Report)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

(Get Free Report)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Southwest Pacific, North Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 230 aircraft. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.