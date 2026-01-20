OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.3333.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5,157.1% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 427.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGE opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.28%.OGE Energy’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.27%.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.