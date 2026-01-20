Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Position Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,222,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347,788 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $219,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,356.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 48.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.38.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

