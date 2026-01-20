Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 303,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $1,574,905.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 67,828 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.89 million, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 2.10. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

