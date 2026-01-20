Short Interest in MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Rises By 19.5%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 74,601 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 62,429 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,578 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,578 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MediPharm Labs Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of MEDIF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corporation is a Canada-based company focused on the extraction, formulation and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. Through proprietary processes and a GMP-compliant facility in Mississauga, Ontario, the company produces high-purity distillates, isolates and advanced formulations tailored to both medical and adult-use markets.

The company’s core offerings include THC and CBD distillates, crystalline isolates, softgel capsules, oral thin films and sterile injectable products.

