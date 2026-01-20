MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO) Receives $25.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.1250.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNSO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3,465.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO’s stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company’s product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

