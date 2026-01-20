Analysts Set nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Target Price at $123.63

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.6250.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $456,517.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,034.40. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $581,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,765.92. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 51.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,249,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $117.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.