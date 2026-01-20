KeyCorp Has Pessimistic View of SM Energy FY2025 Earnings

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will earn $5.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on SM Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $44.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm had revenue of $811.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.