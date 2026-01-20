Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to post earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $27.39 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $315.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.60. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 33.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLBC

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Quincy, California, and the parent of Plumas Bank. The company focuses on community banking, delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its subsidiary, Plumas Bank offers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the unique needs of customers in Northern California’s rural and semi-rural markets.

Plumas Bank’s product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, alongside a variety of consumer lending options such as residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.