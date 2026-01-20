Q2 Earnings Forecast for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

NYSE DTE opened at $135.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.34%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,964,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 810.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,895,000 after buying an additional 742,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,474,000 after buying an additional 648,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,571,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,004,000 after acquiring an additional 602,602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,260,000 after acquiring an additional 552,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

