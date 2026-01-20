FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:GEC Lifted by Atrium Research

Global Education Communities Corp. (TSE:GEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atrium Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Global Education Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 14th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.09 price objective on Global Education Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Education Communities currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$1.09.

Global Education Communities Price Performance

GEC opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$27.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36. Global Education Communities has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.48.

Global Education Communities Company Profile

Global Education Communities is a Canada-based company focused on acquiring, developing and managing purpose-built student housing assets across key markets in Europe. The company seeks high-quality properties positioned near major universities, offering accommodation solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of domestic and international students.

The company’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting off-market and on-market transactions, undertaking selective development and renovation projects, and overseeing day-to-day property management.

