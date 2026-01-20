Analysts Offer Predictions for Acushnet Q1 Earnings

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Acushnet in a research report issued on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acushnet’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Acushnet from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Acushnet Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:GOLF opened at $91.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $94.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $657.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.76 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 2.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 13.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 70,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, CEO David Eugene Maher sold 26,939 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,137,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,596,458.36. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $1,693,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,667.96. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 71,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp., traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOLF, is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of golf equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s portfolio encompasses a range of golf lifestyle products, with a focus on innovation, performance and quality for players of all skill levels.

At the core of Acushnet’s product lineup is the Titleist brand, globally recognized for its Tour-level golf balls and precision-engineered clubs. FootJoy offers golf shoes, gloves and apparel that blend comfort, style and technical performance, while Scotty Cameron putters and Vokey design wedges cater to players seeking exacting standards in feel and accuracy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.