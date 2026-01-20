Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $2.2068 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $230,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 239,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,514. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 97,863 shares of company stock worth $1,581,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

