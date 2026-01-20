First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 22nd. Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $165.6950 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 29.81%.The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.97%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $52,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,218.83. This trade represents a 32.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,461 shares in the company, valued at $761,960.15. This trade represents a 8.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 4,353 shares of company stock valued at $134,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Quarry LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 32.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

