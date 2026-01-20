FY2025 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Reduced by Zacks Research

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $9.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.64. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $261.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.84.

ABBV stock opened at $214.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.82. The company has a market cap of $378.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

