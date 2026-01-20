ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and WPP (NYSE:WPP) Head to Head Analysis

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) and WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -33.25% -59.11% -21.51% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 WPP 2 4 1 0 1.86

Earnings and Valuation

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZW Data Action Technologies and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and WPP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $15.44 million 0.28 -$3.76 million ($0.74) -1.76 WPP $18.84 billion 0.24 $692.62 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WPP beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. It also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services that provides one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share, and storage module subscriptions, etc. In addition, the company offers other e-commerce O2O advertising, and marketing and related value-added technical services. Additionally, it offers online-content production, distribution, promotion, and live streamer training and management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

