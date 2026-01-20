Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $4.92. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 208,690 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPIX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market cap of $69.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 188,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Nashville, Tennessee, focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hospital and acute care products. Founded in 1993, the company has built a portfolio of branded therapeutics designed to address critical care needs in emergency medicine, critical care units and other hospital settings. Cumberland’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing and acquiring products that have established safety and efficacy profiles but limited market reach, then leveraging its sales network to expand their commercial footprint.

The company’s flagship products include Acetadote (N-acetylcysteine injection), the only FDA-approved antidote for acetaminophen overdose administered intravenously; Vasostrict (vasopressin injection), used to raise blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock; Cerebrex (diclofenac sodium injection), an anti-inflammatory agent for managing acute pain and fever; and Dynastat (parecoxib sodium), a COX-2 inhibitor for postoperative pain relief.

