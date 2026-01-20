Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,781 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 30,608 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lendway Stock Performance

Shares of LDWY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 160,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Lendway has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter. Lendway had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lendway in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lendway Company Profile

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc and changed its name to Lendway, Inc in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

