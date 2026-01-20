Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,268,985 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 5,850,604 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LIF. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Life360 from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Get Life360 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Life360

Insider Transactions at Life360

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

In other Life360 news, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 19,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,482,258.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,385 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,552.40. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chris Hulls sold 311,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $24,035,847.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 469,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,217,647.90. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 613,022 shares of company stock valued at $47,174,802.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Life360 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Life360 in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Life360 by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Trading Down 4.9%

LIF traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.84. 1,072,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 167.18 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Life360 has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $112.54.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.26 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life360 will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.