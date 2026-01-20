Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Shares Up 14.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 384.50 and last traded at GBX 382.50. Approximately 1,683,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 price target on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 646.25.
Insider Transactions at Ashtead Technology
In other Ashtead Technology news, insider Tony Durrant purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 306 per share, with a total value of £91,800. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products. It also provides mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and diver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions.
