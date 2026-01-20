Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,238 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 1,708 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Locafy Stock Up 45.4%

Shares of Locafy stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $4.55. 42,599,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,466. Locafy has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Locafy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Locafy

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) is a technology company that offers a cloud-based software platform designed to streamline and automate local search marketing for multi-location businesses. Through its SaaS solution, Locafy enables brands to create, manage and optimize location-specific web pages and digital assets at scale, ensuring consistent and accurate information across search engines and online directories.

The Locafy platform leverages machine learning and automation to generate on-page SEO content, manage business listings and track local search performance.

