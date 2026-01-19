Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 565617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

