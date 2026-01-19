Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 17% – Should You Sell?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 264,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 299,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. in September 2016. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

