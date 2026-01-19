Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 73,076 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 103,943 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,065 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,065 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. 80,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,579. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s principal program centers on Aramchol, a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate designed to reduce liver fat accumulation and fibrosis in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Galmed conducts translational research to validate its mechanism of action and advance its drug candidates through regulatory trials.

In addition to Aramchol, Galmed maintains a pipeline of complementary small-molecule compounds aimed at modulating lipid metabolism and inflammatory pathways implicated in chronic liver disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.