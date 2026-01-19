Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Up 28.1% in December

Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 831,709 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 649,175 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,089 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,089 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Hf Foods Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of HFFG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. 112,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,433. The company has a market cap of $112.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hf Foods Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $306.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. Hf Foods Group had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts forecast that Hf Foods Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HFFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hf Foods Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hf Foods Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hf Foods Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hf Foods Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hf Foods Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hf Foods Group by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hf Foods Group

HF Foods Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports and distributes a variety of ethnic and specialty food products primarily for retail and foodservice customers in the United States. The company focuses on value?added fresh and frozen offerings that cater to growing consumer interest in Hispanic and other global cuisines. Its vertically integrated operations include in?house manufacturing, procurement of specialty ingredients, and third?party distribution partnerships.

The company’s product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including fresh and frozen tamales, enchiladas, empanadas, tortillas and quesadillas, as well as shelf?stable salsas, sauces, dips, spreads and snack items.

